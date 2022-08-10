Kuwait revise fee for domestic labour recruitment

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti government has revised fees for recruiting new domestic workers from abroad as the country seeks to end a shortage in this category of manpower, local media reported.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, Fahd Al-Shariaan, issued a ministerial decision on setting a maximum fee for the domestic labor recruitment contracts.

According to Arabic daily Al-Anba, Al-Shariaan said the fees are adjusted based on the countries from which the workers were originally employed. In addition, the fees approved in the resolution exclude annual air tickets.

The contract of a domestic worker from the Philippines was set at 850 Kuwaiti dinars (2771 US dollars) and 700 Kuwaiti dinars for each worker from India and Sri Lanka.

As per media reports, the contract value for domestic workers from African countries is set at 500 dinars for each worker.

Violators shall be punished with the fees stipulated in Article 2 of the decision. The ministerial decision shall be reviewed from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

In recent months, Kuwait has been experiencing labor shortages in many areas due to restrictions imposed by global COVID-19 restrictions.