Kuwait revokes citizenship of 211 people since March 4

This comes as the Supreme Committee for Citizenship is currently reviewing forged and dual nationalities files.

The government of Kuwait has revoked the citizenship of 211 individuals from March 4 till date, local media reported.

This comes as the Supreme Committee for Citizenship is currently reviewing forged and dual nationalities’ files, which are being prepared for withdrawal after verifying suspicions.

As per a report by Arabic daily Al-Qabas, withdrawal files are categorized into counterfeit, fraud, deception in citizenship, dual nationalities, and non-Kuwaiti women who married Kuwaitis for citizenship and divorced immediately after.

In addition, dual nationals have the option to either relinquish their Kuwaiti citizenship or retain it.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has received 407 fraud and dual nationality cases since opening a hotline, which is being thoroughly investigated before being submitted to the Supreme Committee for decision-making.

In a statement to Al-Qabas, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah assured that citizenship will not be withdrawn without a million-time verification of identification documents, stating that action will only be taken after opening the designated hotline.

“The Supreme Committee for Nationality is upholding the law, ensuring fair treatment for dual nationalities and citizenship forgers, and promoting impartiality and law enforcement,” he added.

Kuwait’s population, which consists of 4.6 million people, is predominantly inhabited by foreigners, comprising around 3.2 million individuals.

