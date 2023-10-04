Kuwait terminates 800 expat employees; majority from Arab nations

The individuals have been granted a one-month period to conclude their employment tenure.

Published: 4th October 2023 6:01 pm IST
Kuwait: Kuwait’s ministry of interior (MoI) has announced the termination of employment for over 800 expatriates, the majority of whom were from Arab nations, local media reported.

This decision comes in line with the government’s direction and the state’s plan to implement the policy of replacing expatriates with Kuwaitis, Kuwait Times reported.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified its efforts to create job opportunities for its citizens and replace foreign employees as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitization.”

Expatriates make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.

