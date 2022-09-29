Kuwait to deport 60 Indians, Bangladeshis and Egyptians; here’s why?

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti authorities decided to deport 60 expatriates after they were caught working in their own cars to transport passengers to and from Kuwait International Airport, local media reported.

The arrested violators are of Indian, Bangladeshis and Egyptians nationalities, and they have been referred to the deportation prison in preparation for their deportation from the country.

Arabic daily Al-Rai quoted security sources, as saying: “Through the spread of traffic patrols, arrivals were spotted loading passengers in illegal ways and in violation of the traffic law.”

The sources pointed out that the matter necessitated the development of a tight security plan and caught them loading passengers through the airport’s entrances and exits.

As per media reports, the security authorities move came after receiving complaints from some travellers about theft and extortion from violating vehicle drivers who do not have a license to practice this work.

Passengers arriving at the airport should use only authorized taxi services, and strict checks will be conducted at the airport to detect vehicles operating illegally.

The authorities had earlier warned that only authorized taxis should be relied upon and strict action would be taken against taxis operating illegally.

Kuwait working to control the labor market and prosecute violators, in addition to reducing the number of expatriate workers and settling jobs in most sectors, especially government ones.

It is reported that, Kuwait expelled 15,000 expatriates during eight months of this year; because they do not have a source of livelihood that would enable them to live a decent life in the country.