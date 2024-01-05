Kuwait to test skills of expats before issuing work permits

Kuwait: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has announced that it will soon conduct skill tests for technical workers as a condition for issuing a work permit.

The test will be conducted in cooperation with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training.

This comes under the directives of Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to implement a professional system project for smart recruitment as part of the development plan.

PAM and the Public Authority for Applied Education will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) early next week for conducting practical and technical tests for skilled workers in Kuwait.

بتوجيهات معالي النائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء ووزير الداخلية الشيخ طلال الخالد الاحمد الصباح



اختبار للعمالة الفنية الماهرة شرط اصدار اذن العمل بالتعاون مع الهيئة العامة للتعليم التطبيقي .. قريباً#الهيئة_العامة_للقوى_العاملة

The MoU will gradually introduce technical proficiency tests for Kuwaiti professionals, aiming to enhance the labour market’s development through agreed standards and conditions.

The contracting sector will undergo tests and work permits for the first professions to enhance efficiency and protect Kuwaiti families from fraud and poor implementation.

The PAM plans to develop a mechanism for skill classification, determining future employment levels based on skill and experience.