Kuwait to test skills of expats before issuing work permits

PAM and Public Authority for Applied Education will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) early next week for conducting practical and technical tests for skilled workers in Kuwait.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th January 2024 3:14 pm IST
Kuwait to start skill test for expats before issuing work permit
Representative image Photo: Reuters

Kuwait: The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) in Kuwait has announced that it will soon conduct skill tests for technical workers as a condition for issuing a work permit.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The test will be conducted in cooperation with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training.

Also Read
Mumbai man wins Rs 8 cr after taking part in Dubai Duty Free draw for 15 yrs

This comes under the directives of Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to implement a professional system project for smart recruitment as part of the development plan.

MS Education Academy

PAM and the Public Authority for Applied Education will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) early next week for conducting practical and technical tests for skilled workers in Kuwait.

The MoU will gradually introduce technical proficiency tests for Kuwaiti professionals, aiming to enhance the labour market’s development through agreed standards and conditions.

Also Read
Hyderabadi woman stranded in Oman, sister seeks MEA help

The contracting sector will undergo tests and work permits for the first professions to enhance efficiency and protect Kuwaiti families from fraud and poor implementation.

The PAM plans to develop a mechanism for skill classification, determining future employment levels based on skill and experience.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th January 2024 3:14 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button