L-G ordered probe into a matter already investigated several times: AAP

New Delhi: Reacting on the probe order into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday said that the L-G has ordered an investigation into a matter that has already been investigated several times.

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Sunday approved the Chief Secretary’s proposal to forward the complaint received by the L-G Secretariat into the matter of gross irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Addressing a press briefing, AAP leader Atishi said: “The LG is putting all sorts of pressure on the agencies to anyhow file a case or start investigation against Arvind Kejriwal or any of his ministers. Such was his desperation that the L-G ordered an investigation into a matter which has already been investigated several times.”

She further that he has hurled allegations against the government that “we have committed corruption in the purchase of buses but he did not care to check that not even a single bus was purchased”.

Also Read AAP accuses Delhi L-G Saxena of money laundering during demonetisation

“If the tender was not issued in the first place and no bus was purchased, I challenge all the BJP spokespersons, ministers and investigation agencies to tell me how is it possible to do a scam in such a scenario?” she asked.

“The L-G and all the investigation agencies had to report to the Prime Minister that they had done something to derail the progressive work being done by Arvind Kejriwal. They were running out of time and the L-G committed a huge blunder by picking up the wrong file and documents to launch an attack,” the AAP leader alleged.

“We know that he (L-G) has been forced to hurl false allegations against Arvind Kejriwal but he should at least do his homework before launching an attack,” Atishi alleged.