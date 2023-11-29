Lalu slams BJP for crediting Modi with Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday slammed the BJP for showering encomiums on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the rescue of 41 workers from a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand.

The former chief minister of Bihar and ex-Union Minister underscored that it took a long time and experts had to be called from far and wide to rescue the workers trapped in Uttarkashi district since November 12.

“What credit does Modi deserve? The rescue took so long. People from across the country as well as abroad had to be roped in”, Prasad told reporters here.

The septuagenarian was interacting with journalists at the airport, upon returning from Delhi after a week-long stay.

He also berated the PM, when asked about the Rozgar Mela scheduled on Thursday when 50,000 personnel recruited to various departments will get appointment letters from Modi through video conferencing.

“He is imitating us (hamara nakal utaar rahe hain)”, quipped the RJD supremo, referring to the massive recruitment drives held in Bihar in the past one year, in keeping with the promise of 10 lakh jobs made by his son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is the state’s Deputy CM.

Prasad, who along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had played an instrumental role in the formation of the INDIA coalition, refused to answer questions on the alliance and its prospects in assembly polls to five states, results of which will be out on Sunday.

The garrulous politician walked towards his car, signalling to the media contingent that he was tired after the journey and needed some rest.