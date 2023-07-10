Lambani artisans set Guinness World Record

Hampi: In a resounding triumph of cultural creativity, women of the nomadic Lambani community of Hampi in Karnataka have set a new Guinness World Record for producing the highest number of embroidery patches.

At the G20 Culture Working Group meeting held here, around 450 Lambani artisans showcased their exceptional skills and craftsmanship by creating an astounding collection of over 1,755 unique patches.

Lambani embroidery is a vibrant and intricate form of textile embellishment characterised by colourful threads, mirror work, and a rich array of stitch patterns. It is practised in several villages of Karnataka such as Sandur, Keri Tanda, Mariyammanahalli, Kadirampur, Sitaram Tanda, Bijapur, and Kamalapur.

This initiative is congruent with the third priority of the CWG, ‘Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy’, as it spotlights the rich artistic tradition of Lambani embroidery, thereby promoting the creative economy of Karnataka and India.

This remarkable achievement has not only brought immense pride to the Lambani artisans, but also given a sense of empowerment and recognition to the community, Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture said.

In the midst of the G20 delegates, the Lambani artisans shared their sentiments on this historic accomplishment and its impact on their lives and empowerment.

Shanta Bai, a seasoned Lambani artisan, expressed her joy, saying, “We are overjoyed and honoured to have set a Guinness World Record. This achievement means the world to us as it showcases our talent and cultural heritage to the global community. We hope that this recognition will bring more opportunities for our community and help us uplift our standard of living.”

The G20 delegates’ presence provided a platform to showcase the immense talent and creativity of the Lambani artisans, enabling them to make meaningful connections and forge partnerships that can further empower their community.

“Their exceptional talent and craftsmanship demonstrate the power of cultural diversity and the invaluable contributions of marginalised communities. This accomplishment serves as an inspiration for all G20 delegates to further promote and support cultural empowerment initiatives worldwide,” said a delegate from France.

This Guinness World Record not only celebrates the Lambani artisans’ exceptional talent, but also paves the way for sustainable livelihoods and cultural preservation, another delegate said.

As the G20 Culture Working Group meeting continues, the Lambani artisans’ achievement stands as an inspiring example of cultural diversity and resilience within the G20 community.

Through initiatives that empower marginalised communities, the Lambani artisans are hopeful that their accomplishments will inspire other communities and individuals to appreciate and preserve their own cultural heritage.

“We are hopeful that our achievements will serve as a beacon of inspiration, encouraging other communities and individuals to cherish and preserve their own unique cultural heritage. Through our record-setting accomplishment, we hope to ignite a sense of pride and appreciation for traditional arts and crafts, fostering a deeper connection to our diverse cultural identities,” Shakuntala, a Lambani artisan, told PTI.

The Lambani artisans’ triumph in setting the Guinness World Record for embroidery patches signifies a significant milestone in their journey towards empowerment and recognition. Their exceptional skills, showcased amidst the G20 delegates, have not only cemented their place in history but have also opened doors for economic and cultural growth.

“This remarkable achievement serves as a testament to the Lambani artisans’ unwavering dedication, and preserving their vibrant cultural legacy for generations to come,” a delegate from Italy added.