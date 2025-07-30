Latest Bollywood film to enter prestigious Rs 400 crore club in 2025

Hyderabad: Saiyaara is the movie everyone is talking about right now. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film has become a huge hit in just a few days. The film stars two new faces, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and their fresh pairing has won hearts across the country. People are loving the story, the songs, and the emotions.

400 Crore in Just 11 Days

Released on July 18, Saiyaara has already made Rs 404 crore at the worldwide box office. Out of this, Rs 318 crore came from India and Rs 86 crore from other countries. It is now the highest-earning love story in Indian cinema history.

'SAIYAARA' CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE… Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?… A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe.



Beating Big Films

What’s shocking is that Saiyaara has beaten some of Bollywood’s biggest hits like Kabir Singh, Happy New Year, and The Kashmir Files. These were films with popular stars, but Saiyaara, with two newcomers, has gone past them all.

Debut Stars Break Records

It’s very rare for a film with first-time actors to do this well. Ahaan plays Krish, a struggling singer, and Aneet plays Vaani, a young writer with Alzheimer’s. Their emotional story, lovely music, and strong acting touched the audience. Mohit Suri’s direction added magic to this romantic drama.

The story is simple yet touching. The songs are beautiful. And the emotions feel real. People in both big cities and small towns are loving Saiyaara. It shows that even without big stars, a good film can win the hearts of millions.