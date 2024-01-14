Latifa City: Dubai’s ruler names new area after his mother

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and ruler of Dubai, has issued directives to name the new area designated for the housing project for citizens as ‘Latifa City’.

The new area is named after his mother, Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

This came on Sunday, January 14, during the approval of a series of projects for the year 2024 as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The approved projects include 3,500 land plots for Dubai citizens and 2,300 ready-to-move-in houses valued at 5.5 billion dirham (Rs 1,24,09,75,45,000).

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the importance of citizens, their families, and social stability in all government plans and the ultimate goals of all initiatives.

“Family is the cornerstone of the nation and the foundation of all development plans. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the quality of citizens’ lives for a brighter future,” he said.

The housing plots earmarked for citizens cover an area spanning 40 million square feet, with eligible citizens from Dubai to be handed over ownership in February.

These include 2,700 plots in Latifa City and 800 plots in Al Yalayis 5 area. The 2,300 new houses for citizens are located across areas in Al Khawaneej 2, Al Aweer, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hatta.