Mumbai: Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified, leading to noticeable ripple effects in the entertainment industry.

Among them was the quiet removal of Pakistani actors including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Mawra Hocane from posters of their Bollywood films Raees, Kapoor & Sons, and Sanam Teri Kasam on various music and streaming platforms.

Mahira Khan’s reaction

Days after this development, Mahira Khan has broken her silence. In a latest recent interview, the Humsafar actress shared her reaction to being removed from the Raees posters, saying, “I didn’t feel bad about it, even for a second. I actually laughed about it. It doesn’t matter it was a very small thing to do. It was a silly thing to do and I didn’t feel bad about it.”

Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Addressing whether she sees herself working in Bollywood again amidst the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, Mahira said, “I think we need to focus inwards; we need to focus on our own industry. I’m someone who doesn’t believe in the cancel culture or boycotts. I’m speaking broadly. But given the current situation, we’re all emotional. Instead of advocating such strong stances which is one’s prerogative we should focus on ourselves. We should invest in us [in Pakistan].”

Mahira Khan remains one of the most acclaimed Pakistani television and film actresses, known for her powerful performances in iconic dramas such as Niyat, Shehr-e-Zaat, Sadqay Tumhare, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Bin Roye.

On the professional front, Mahira is gearing up for another exciting project, Love Guru, where she stars opposite Humayun Saeed.