‘Leave Lebanon immediately’: UK PM Keir Starmer to British nationals

London: Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on British nationals to leave Lebanon “immediately” after fighting intensified between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah and around 700 UK troops were deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday before he left for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Starmer said the UK was ramping up its contingency plans in light of the “escalation” of violence, with fears growing of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Thousands of British nationals are believed to be in Lebanon and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon.

“The most important message from me to British nationals in Lebanon is to leave immediately,” Starmer told reporters in response to questions about his message.

“It is important that we’ve been really, really clear: now is the time to leave,” he said.

On the situation in the region, he added: “I think we need to be clear, we need de-escalation, we need a ceasefire, we need to pull back from the brink.”

Meanwhile, the FCDO said the UK is focused on bolstering its presence in the region with around 700 UK troops moving to Cyprus as part of the first phase of its contingency plans following “significant escalation” between Israel and Lebanon in recent days.

The military teams will be supported by Border Force and FCDO officials as the situation continues to “deteriorate rapidly, with devastating consequences”.

“Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear, British nationals should leave now,” said UK Defence Secretary John Healey, who left the Labour conference early to chair an emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Room A (COBRA) meeting with ministers, intelligence chiefs and diplomats to assess government planning.

“We continue to urge all sides to step back from conflict to prevent further tragic loss of life. Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British nationals should the situation deteriorate. I want to thank the British personnel deployed in the region for their commitment and professionalism,” he said.

The UK said it already has a significant diplomatic and military footprint in the region, including RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and Royal Navy ships RFA Mounts Bay and HMS Duncan, which have remained in the eastern Mediterranean to support British nationals and allies over the recent months.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) also has aircraft and transport helicopters on standby to provide support if necessary.

It comes as Israel launched one of its biggest offensives against Hezbollah – considered a terrorist organisation by the UK – since the two sides went to war in 2006.

The operation followed the detonation of thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by the group, for which Israel has not staked a formal claim.

This covert action was soon followed by Israel Defence Forces saying they targeted Hezbollah weapons sites and killed several senior commanders.

According to reports from the region, hundreds are believed to have been killed in clashes as people are being forced to flee their homes in southern Lebanon.