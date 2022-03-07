Lebanon: Long queues in front of gas stations before price hike

Beirut: As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, the world faces the repercussions of the conflict. Gas stations in Lebanon on Monday witnessed long queues of cars in front of them in order to refuel, ahead of the expected announcement of the new hiked prices by the Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water, local media reported.

Queues of cars have lined up in front of gas stations since Saturday, March 5, to fill up with gasoline, while the stations are waiting for the issuance of a new fuel price schedule, after the price of a barrel of oil rose, following the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As per media reports, most of the gas stations closed their doors, on Monday, while the fuel stations that continued to operate witnessed queues of cars lining up in front of them.

The official prices of fuel surged on Thursday, with a 20-liter canister of gasoline costing more than 400,000 Lebanese pounds ($20). A 20-liter canister of diesel reached 375,000 Lebanese pounds.

Minister of Energy and Water, Walid Fayyad, had previously told the Lebanese newspaper Al-Nahar that gasoline is available and in quantities sufficient for the Lebanese market.

Fayyad and the Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, on Sunday evening, toured the closed petrol stations in Beirut, and seizures were recorded against a number of closed stations that store fuel.