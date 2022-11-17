Lecturer’s throat slit by husband in Andhra college

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th November 2022 9:46 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh: Seer chops off palm as offering in Ayodhya
Representative Image

Amaravati: A woman lecturer was injured when her husband slit her throat on college campus in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Arts College campus.

According to police, the man attacked lecturer Sumangali with a knife. Hearing her cries for help, students rushed to her to rescue.

Also Read
MP man slits woman’s throat for being unfaithful, films his act

The attacker escaped on seeing the students. A profusely bleeding Sumangali was rushed to hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Sumangali, who teaches commerce at the college, had been living separately from her husband Paresh due to some problems between them.

A police officer said she had filed domestic violence case against Paresh and had also sought divorce.

Police have launched a hunt for Paresh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button