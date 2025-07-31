Leopard captured near Hyderabad being relocated to zoo park

Hyderabad: Forest officials have finally captured the leopard that caused panic in Manchirevula, Gandipet, and surrounding areas, and are relocating it to a zoo park.

The leopard was trapped in a cage at the forest trek park in Moinabad. Officials had set up eight camera traps and four cages to track the elusive animal, which was first sighted 12 days ago.

Wild animal spotted near city

Initially spotted at the Mulkavanam Nursery and later at the forest trek park in Chilkur, the leopard was also seen near the Greyhounds campus in Manchirevula village.

On Sunday night, passersby reported seeing it near the Army Artillery Centre in Golconda.

Leopard being relocated to Hyderabad zoo park

Forest officials believe the leopard was roaming in search of a new habitat. “We suspect it came from the Vikarabad forest area,” they said.

The captured leopard is being relocated to Nehru Zoological Park, where it will undergo observation before being released back into a suitable forest.