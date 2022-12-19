Lina Al Amiri, became Middle East’s first female criminal profiler

Abu Dhabi: Lina Al Amiri, who works for Dubai Police, is the Middle East’s first female criminal profiler and child forensic interviewer.

Lina Al Amiri joined the Dubai Police General Command in 2013, where she worked in the Biology and DNA Department, before moving to the Criminal Psychology Department in 2015.

She has been appointed as the first female criminal patterns analyst in Middle East in July 2021.

As per media reports, Lina completed her studies from Griffith University in Australia to specialise in two fields – through a Bachelor of Forensic Biology and Bachelor of Criminology and Criminal Justice – graduating in 2013.

She obtained a third specialisation in Criminal Profiling in 2020, remotely with an institute of forensic criminology.

Lina has handled no less than 858 cases since joining the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology, conducted 3,028 forensic investigations and conducted no less than 340 forensic interviews, Gulf News reported

It is reported that, one of the cases she worked on – a murder case – took her 174 hours. She went through more than 300 records and photographs, besides going to the crime scene.