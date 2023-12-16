Liquor, Mahadev app scam linked with Jharkhand: Anurag Thakur

There are several examples of Congress leaders being caught with black money, which is the reason the party was against demonetisation, Thakur said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 16th December 2023 5:35 pm IST
Liquor, Mahadev app scam linked with Jharkhand: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo: PTI)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday, December 16, that the liquor, coal, and Mahadev app scams in Chhattisgarh are connected with Jharkhand, where Rs 353 crore in cash was recovered from a Congress MP.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

There are several examples of Congress leaders being caught with black money, which is the reason the party was against demonetisation and is opposed to the Central Bureau of India and Enforcement Directorate, Thakur told reporters in Bilaspur.

The minister was referring to the seizure of Rs 351 crore in cash from Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited, owned by the family of Dhiraj Sahu, the Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand.

MS Education Academy

The Income Tax Department termed the recovery the “highest-ever” haul in a single action by any probe agency in the country.

Also Read
AAP appoints Raghav Chadha as party leader in Rajya Sabha

Earlier, Rs 42 crore was recovered from a Congress leader in Karnataka, he said.

Thakur alleged that corruption was so rampant in the Chhattisgarh Congress government that it birthed the saying “Corruption Karo aur phir ‘Bhu’ pay Karo, implying chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel received kickbacks.

The victory of the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh speaks volumes about the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the most popular leader in the world, he said.

Thakur said that the Congress has failed the people of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, as he accused the party of being a “mute spectator” in the latter state, where a Dalit woman was stripped and paraded naked.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 16th December 2023 5:35 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button