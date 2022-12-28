List of 12 offbeat places to celebrate new year in Hyderabad

New Year 2023 is just a couple of days away. So, don’t think that you can’t celebrate with excitement and enthusiasm just because you’re not a party animal. It doesn’t matter how you usually celebrate, there are still plenty of other offbeat ways to welcome the new year with energy and gusto.

So are you ready to refresh yourselves from the mundanity of everyday life and welcome 2023 with fantasy? If yes, then keep reading, we will help you to choose best places where you can embrace the new year in a unique way and make it a memorable celebration.

Top Resorts Near Hyderabad

1. Ragala Resorts

Location: Venkatadri Enclave, Street No.6, Jai Nagar Colony, Habsiguda

2. Fargo

Location: Kondamadugu Road, Kondamadugu, Village, Bibinagar

3. Dhola Ri Dhani: A Rajasthani Themed Resort

Location: Medchal Rd, near Bank Of India, Brundavan Colony, Kompally, Hyderabad

4. Mrugavani Resort and Spa

Location: 2Km from TSPA junction, Chevella Road, opposite Mrugavani National Park, Hyderabad.

5. Brown Town Resorts

Location: Moinabad

List Of Adventurous Activities

1. Go Glamping

Where? GrassWalk Jungle Camp in Vikarabad, Area 44 at Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel, near Shamshabad in Hyderabad is also another place if you are looking to go glamping.

Instagram @thegrasswalk

2. Boating at Durgam Cheruvu Lake

Instagram @tstdc.official

3. Paramotoring

Location: Kondapochamma reservoir

Instagram @paramotor_India

4. Bungee Jumping

Location: Leonia Splash, Shamirpet

Image Source: tapanpradhan_ Instagram

5. Go Karting

Location: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad

Image Source: kalopsia117 Instagram

6. Zip-lining

Where? It is provided by Great Hyderabad Adventure Club and Palm Exotica Resort located near Shankerpally

Image Source: Zip-lining Hyderabad

7. Kayaking

Location: Kotpally Fresh Water Reservoir

Image Source: vamshi0501 Instagram

For those looking for a more adventure-filled celebration, do check out the above mentioned places. No matter what you choose, these offbeat destinations in Hyderabad are sure to provide a one-of-a-kind New Year’s experience.