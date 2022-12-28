List of 12 offbeat places to celebrate new year in Hyderabad

New Year 2023 is just a couple of days away. So, don’t think that you can’t celebrate with excitement and enthusiasm just because you’re not a party animal. It doesn’t matter how you usually celebrate, there are still plenty of other offbeat ways to welcome the new year with energy and gusto.
So are you ready to refresh yourselves from the mundanity of everyday life and welcome 2023 with fantasy? If yes, then keep reading, we will help you to choose best places where you can embrace the new year in a unique way and make it a memorable celebration.
Top Resorts Near Hyderabad
1. Ragala Resorts
Location: Venkatadri Enclave, Street No.6, Jai Nagar Colony, Habsiguda
2. Fargo
Location: Kondamadugu Road, Kondamadugu, Village, Bibinagar
3. Dhola Ri Dhani: A Rajasthani Themed Resort
Location: Medchal Rd, near Bank Of India, Brundavan Colony, Kompally, Hyderabad
4. Mrugavani Resort and Spa
Location: 2Km from TSPA junction, Chevella Road, opposite Mrugavani National Park, Hyderabad.
5. Brown Town Resorts
Location: Moinabad
Check out the link below for more options.
List Of Adventurous Activities
1. Go Glamping
Where? GrassWalk Jungle Camp in Vikarabad, Area 44 at Novotel Hyderabad Airport Hotel, near Shamshabad in Hyderabad is also another place if you are looking to go glamping.
2. Boating at Durgam Cheruvu Lake
3. Paramotoring
Location: Kondapochamma reservoir
4. Bungee Jumping
Location: Leonia Splash, Shamirpet
5. Go Karting
Location: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad
6. Zip-lining
Where? It is provided by Great Hyderabad Adventure Club and Palm Exotica Resort located near Shankerpally
7. Kayaking
Location: Kotpally Fresh Water Reservoir
Check out our previous stories below for more information:
For those looking for a more adventure-filled celebration, do check out the above mentioned places. No matter what you choose, these offbeat destinations in Hyderabad are sure to provide a one-of-a-kind New Year’s experience.