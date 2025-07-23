Mumbai: Looks like Bollywood is finally finding its rhythm again. After a rather lukewarm spell, the Hindi film industry is breathing a sigh of relief in 2025 with audiences thronging back to theatres. From gripping period dramas to swoon-worthy romances and patriotic thrillers, a variety of genres are striking gold at the box office.

The biggest highlight so far? The staggering success of recently released, Saiyaara — the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer that has taken the industry by storm. The romantic drama has earned over Rs 150 crore in just five days, a phenomenal feat for a film led by newcomers.

But Saiyaara isn’t alone. Several Bollywood films have crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark this year. Let’s take a look at the titles that have joined the elite club in 2025 so far:

Bollywood films in Rs 100 crore club 2025

1. Chhaava

Leading the pack is the Vicky Kaushal-led historical action epic, Chhaava. The film created box office history by raking in Rs 100 crore within just three days of its release in February. Opening at Rs 31 crore, the film has since amassed a massive Rs 601 crore in domestic collections, holding its position as the highest grosser of the year so far.

2. Saiyaara

Saiyaara continues to rewrite the rules of box office success. With Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead, the intense romantic drama crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days. As per latest trade reports, its Indian box office total stands at Rs 132.25 crore after five days and still climbing.

3. Housefull 5

Despite being thrashed by critics, Akshay Kumar’s slapstick comedy struck gold at the box office. Housefull 5 earned Rs 100 crore in just four days. With a Rs 24 crore opening day and total earnings of Rs 182 crore, the film proves that laughter and brand loyalty still bring in the crowds.

4. Raid 2

The sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, Raid 2 took eight days to cross Rs 100 crore. Featuring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, the film has earned Rs 173 crore domestically and Rs 237 crore worldwide, solidifying its place among the top earners of the year.

5. Sikandar

Starring Salman Khan, Sikandar blended action with a social message and was particularly successful in single-screen circuits. The film took nine days to cross Rs 100 crore and currently stands at a worldwide total of Rs 211.34 crore, including Rs 153.34 crore from India.

6. Sitaare Zameen Par

The emotional family drama starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza also fared well. The film has earned Rs 165 crore in India and an impressive Rs 263 crore worldwide, reaffirming Aamir Khan’s box office pull.

7. Sky Force

Featuring Akshay Kumar and debutant Veer Pahariya, the patriotic action drama Sky Force quietly entered the Rs 100 crore club in its second week. With strong word-of-mouth and production quality praised by critics, the film earned Rs 112 crore domestically and Rs 149 crore globally.

8. Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2, a gripping historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, stars Akshay Kumar in the powerful role of Nair, alongside R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. With strong performances and a compelling narrative, Kesari Chapter 2 struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, ultimately grossing Rs 143.03 crore at the worldwide box office.

With half the year still left, Bollywood’s momentum is building, and expectations are high for upcoming releases. If the first half of 2025 is any indicator, audiences are ready to celebrate cinema once again — in theatres, with popcorn, and in crores.