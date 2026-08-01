List of 7 Tollywood actors who suffered serious injuries in 2026

Hyderabad: Action sequences, high-energy dance numbers and physically demanding roles often come with risks, and 2026 has been a particularly challenging year for several Telugu film stars. From minor fractures to surgeries and lengthy rehabilitation, many actors have suffered injuries while filming or undergone medical procedures for existing conditions. Here’s a look at some of the biggest health setbacks Tollywood stars have faced this year.

Tollywood stars battling injuries in 2026

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is the latest actor to suffer a major injury while filming. The actress reportedly sustained a complete tendon detachment in her hip while shooting an intense dance sequence for her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa. Doctors reportedly described the injury as one usually seen in professional athletes due to its severity. She has been advised six weeks of complete rest, followed by a structured rehabilitation programme before returning to work.

2. Jr NTR

Jr NTR (Instagram)

Jr NTR recently suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised by doctors to take complete rest for six to eight weeks. The actor is currently working on Prashanth Neel’s Dragon, although it remains unclear whether the injury occurred on the film’s sets or elsewhere. His recovery is expected to temporarily impact his shooting schedule.

3. Ram Charan

Ram Charan (Instagram)

Ram Charan has had a physically demanding year. While shooting Peddi, the actor sustained a minor injury near his left eye that required a small medical procedure. During the film’s promotions, he also revealed that he had suffered a cartilage tear while filming wrestling sequences and later underwent surgery in Coimbatore to treat the injury.

4. Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna (Instagram)

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna recently suffered a muscle tear while shooting NBK 111. The injury to his left knee required him to be airlifted from Rajahmundry to Hyderabad for treatment. Following the incident, Jr NTR wished his uncle a speedy recovery, expressing hope to see him back on set soon.

5. Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi (Image Source: Instagram)

Megastar Chiranjeevi underwent shoulder keyhole surgery in February to correct a long-standing discomfort. Sharing an update with fans, the actor assured them that the procedure was minor and that he was recovering well. He has since resumed his routine while continuing his recovery.

6. Varun Tej

Varun Tej (Instagram)

Varun Tej sustained a serious knee fracture while practising volleyball for his upcoming film Bhari. The actor underwent surgery and has been recovering steadily. Despite using a crutch, he recently attended promotional events for Korean Kanagaraju, showing his commitment to work even during recovery.

7. Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan (Instagram)

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan underwent a three-and-a-half-hour surgery on his right shoulder earlier this month to treat long-standing rotator cuff injuries. He is expected to undergo a similar procedure on his left shoulder in the coming months as part of his treatment.

We wish all these stars a speedy recovery and hope to see them back on the big screen in full health soon.