List of 9 countries with confirmed or suspected nuclear weapons

Stockholm: The list of nine countries that currently either confirm having nuclear weapons or are believed to possess them includes the P5 nations.

The first to have nuclear arms were the five original nuclear weapons states. They are

The United States Russia China France and The United Kingdom.

Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty

All five are signatories to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which commits countries that don’t have nuclear arms not to build or obtain them, and those that do to “pursue negotiations in good faith” aimed at nuclear disarmament.

Rivals India and Pakistan, which haven’t signed the NPT, have built up their nuclear arsenals over the years and joined the list of countries with nuclear weapons. India was the first to conduct a nuclear test in 1974, followed by another in 1998. Pakistan followed with its own nuclear tests just a few weeks later.

Israel, which also hasn’t signed the NPT, has never acknowledged having nuclear weapons but is widely believed to have them.

North Korea joined the NPT in 1985 but announced its withdrawal from the treaty in 2003, citing what it called U.S. aggression. Since 2006, it has conducted a string of nuclear tests.

List of nine countries with nuclear weapons

In an annual assessment released this week, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimated that the nine countries had the following stockpiles of military nuclear warheads as of January:

Russia: 4,309 United States: 3,700 China: 600 France: 290 United Kingdom: 225 India: 180 Pakistan: 170 Israel: 90 North Korea: 50

Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. But it has in recent years been enriching uranium to up to 60 per cent purity — near weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.