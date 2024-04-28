List of actors who own luxurious Mercedes cars

Mumbai: Bollywood is associated with glamour, style, and opulence. From lavish lifestyles to extravagant possessions, the actors of India’s famed film industry embody the epitome of luxury. Among the various symbols of status and affluence, luxury cars, particularly the iconic Mercedes-Benz, have always been a favorite.

Let’s explore some of the Bollywood actors who proudly own luxurious Mercedes cars:

Shah Rukh Khan

Known as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan’s taste in luxury is as grand as his film career. His collection includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, one of the most luxurious sedans in the world.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is known for his high-octane action roles and his love for luxury vehicles. Among his collection, the Mercedes-Benz GLE is a standout, offering a perfect blend of performance and luxury. The GLE’s sporty design and powerful engine make it an ideal choice for someone as dynamic as Salman.

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan, often referred to as the “Big B,” has a diverse collection of luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Known for his impeccable acting career spanning decades, Amitabh’s choice of the S-Class reflects his timeless elegance and sophistication.

Deepika Padukone

A leading actor in the country, Deepika Padukone boasts an impressive collection of luxurious cars. Among them is the Maybach GLS600, which she uses for public appearances.

Priyanka Chopra

An international star who has made a mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra’s garage includes a sleek Mercedes-Maybach S 650. It reflects Priyanka’s global appeal and refined taste.

Ranveer Singh

Famed for his energetic performances and unique fashion sense, Ranveer Singh’s choice of Mercedes-Benz reflects his vibrant personality. He owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG, a high-performance variant that combines luxury with incredible power.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A leading actress with a significant following, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Mercedes-Benz collection includes a Mercedes-Benz S 350d.

Other Mercedes-Benz Cars Owned by Bollywood Celebrities

Taapsee Pannu: Mercedes Maybach GLS600.

Rakul Preet Singh : Mercedes Maybach GLS600

Munmun Dutta: Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine.

Karishma Tanna: Mercedes Benz GLS 450.

Shilpa Shetty: Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Mercedes S Class

Hritik Roshan: Mercedes Benz S-Class 650 Maybach

Kapil Sharma: Mercedes Benz S-Class

Akshay Kumar: Mercedes V-Class, S-Class, GL-350Di