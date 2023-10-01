List of commercial LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad, other metros

Hyderabad: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have increased commercial LPG cylinder prices, making them more expensive in all districts and metros, including Hyderabad.

Among all Indian metros, the price of commercial LPG cylinders in Hyderabad is the highest.

Following a hike of Rs 203.5 in Hyderabad, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in the city is now Rs 1956.50. Chennai, which experienced the hike of Rs 203, has the second-highest price at Rs 1898 per cylinder.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follow:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 1956.50 (+203.50) Kolkata 1839.50 (+203.50) Chennai 1898 (+203) Bengaluru 1813 (+203.50) Delhi 1731.50 (+209)

Domestic cylinder prices in metros

Not only commercial but also domestic LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad remain the highest among Indian metros.

Following the recent reduction, the retail price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is now Rs 955. Kolkata has the second-highest price at Rs 929 per cylinder.

The domestic LPG cylinder prices in metro cities are as follow:

Cities LPG cylinder price (In rupees) Hyderabad 955 Kolkata 929 Chennai 908.5 Bengaluru 905.5 Delhi 903

Why is LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad highest among metros?

The LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad are the highest among metros due to varying state and city taxes. Hyderabad residents face higher prices due to local taxes.

In Telangana, the Nirmal district has the highest gas rates. The commercial and domestic gas rates in the district are Rs 1998 and Rs 980, respectively.