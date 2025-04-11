List of richest countries in the world in 2025

Luxembourg emerges as the world's wealthiest nation by GDP per capita at USD 141080.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2025 1:05 pm IST
Photo of building, city, human, and architecture in Luxembourg.
Photo of building, city, human, and architecture in Luxembourg. (Image: Unsplash)

The list of richest countries in the world in 2025 reveals stark differences when comparing total GDP versus GDP per capita rankings.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to IMF data, while India ranks as the fifth-largest economy by total GDP, it falls to 141st place when measuring wealth per person.

Luxembourg emerges as the world’s wealthiest nation by GDP per capita at USD 141080.

MS Creative School

List of top 10 countries by GDP in 2025

Currently, the list of countries by GDP is headed by the United States. China is at the second position.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries by GDP:

Country nameGDP (in USD)
United States30.34 thousand billion
China19.53 thousand billion
Germany4.92 thousand billion
Japan4.39 thousand billion
India4.27 thousand billion
United Kingdom3.73 thousand billion
France3.28 thousand billion
Italy2.46 thousand billion
Canada2.33 thousand billion
Brazil2.31 thousand billion
Source: IMF

List of top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2025

While GDP serves as a measure of a country’s economic size, it fails to capture the amount of money earned per person in a nation.

Also Read
Gold rates in Hyderabad skyrocket, break all-time high record for 3rd time in April

It is GDP per capita that reflects the average income earned per person in a country.

Following is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2025:

Country nameGDP per capita (in USD)
Luxembourg141.08 thousand
Switzerland111.72 thousand
Ireland107.24 thousand
Singapore93.96 thousand
Norway90.32 thousand
Iceland90.11 thousand
United States89.68 thousand
Macao SAR84.28 thousand
Qatar72.76 thousand
Denmark71.97 thousand
Source: IMF

Future economic projections for India

Earlier, Goldman Sachs predicted that India will become the world’s second-largest economy by 2075. It also stated that India will surpass the United States.

The prediction indicates that India’s GDP per capita should rise significantly in coming decades. It will improve its position in future lists of the world’s richest countries.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th April 2025 1:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button