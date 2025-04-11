The list of richest countries in the world in 2025 reveals stark differences when comparing total GDP versus GDP per capita rankings.

According to IMF data, while India ranks as the fifth-largest economy by total GDP, it falls to 141st place when measuring wealth per person.

Luxembourg emerges as the world’s wealthiest nation by GDP per capita at USD 141080.

List of top 10 countries by GDP in 2025

Currently, the list of countries by GDP is headed by the United States. China is at the second position.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries by GDP:

Country name GDP (in USD) United States 30.34 thousand billion China 19.53 thousand billion Germany 4.92 thousand billion Japan 4.39 thousand billion India 4.27 thousand billion United Kingdom 3.73 thousand billion France 3.28 thousand billion Italy 2.46 thousand billion Canada 2.33 thousand billion Brazil 2.31 thousand billion Source: IMF

List of top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2025

While GDP serves as a measure of a country’s economic size, it fails to capture the amount of money earned per person in a nation.

It is GDP per capita that reflects the average income earned per person in a country.

Following is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2025:

Country name GDP per capita (in USD) Luxembourg 141.08 thousand Switzerland 111.72 thousand Ireland 107.24 thousand Singapore 93.96 thousand Norway 90.32 thousand Iceland 90.11 thousand United States 89.68 thousand Macao SAR 84.28 thousand Qatar 72.76 thousand Denmark 71.97 thousand Source: IMF

Future economic projections for India

Earlier, Goldman Sachs predicted that India will become the world’s second-largest economy by 2075. It also stated that India will surpass the United States.

The prediction indicates that India’s GDP per capita should rise significantly in coming decades. It will improve its position in future lists of the world’s richest countries.