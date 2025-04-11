The list of richest countries in the world in 2025 reveals stark differences when comparing total GDP versus GDP per capita rankings.
According to IMF data, while India ranks as the fifth-largest economy by total GDP, it falls to 141st place when measuring wealth per person.
Luxembourg emerges as the world’s wealthiest nation by GDP per capita at USD 141080.
List of top 10 countries by GDP in 2025
Currently, the list of countries by GDP is headed by the United States. China is at the second position.
Following is the list of the top 10 countries by GDP:
|Country name
|GDP (in USD)
|United States
|30.34 thousand billion
|China
|19.53 thousand billion
|Germany
|4.92 thousand billion
|Japan
|4.39 thousand billion
|India
|4.27 thousand billion
|United Kingdom
|3.73 thousand billion
|France
|3.28 thousand billion
|Italy
|2.46 thousand billion
|Canada
|2.33 thousand billion
|Brazil
|2.31 thousand billion
List of top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2025
While GDP serves as a measure of a country’s economic size, it fails to capture the amount of money earned per person in a nation.
It is GDP per capita that reflects the average income earned per person in a country.
Following is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita in 2025:
|Country name
|GDP per capita (in USD)
|Luxembourg
|141.08 thousand
|Switzerland
|111.72 thousand
|Ireland
|107.24 thousand
|Singapore
|93.96 thousand
|Norway
|90.32 thousand
|Iceland
|90.11 thousand
|United States
|89.68 thousand
|Macao SAR
|84.28 thousand
|Qatar
|72.76 thousand
|Denmark
|71.97 thousand
Future economic projections for India
Earlier, Goldman Sachs predicted that India will become the world’s second-largest economy by 2075. It also stated that India will surpass the United States.
The prediction indicates that India’s GDP per capita should rise significantly in coming decades. It will improve its position in future lists of the world’s richest countries.