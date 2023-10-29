List of top 10 largest countries in the world: Know where India stands

India, which is the second largest country in Asia, is also one of the top 10 countries in the world based on area. The list is topped by Russia.

With a total area of 17,098,246 square kilometers, Russia occupies 11 percent of the world’s landmass. The country spans Eastern Europe and Northern Asia and shares land boundaries with fourteen countries.

List of top 10 largest countries in the world

Out of the top 10 largest countries globally, four are from the Americas, and three are from Asia. India occupies the seventh position on the list.

Following is the list:

Russia Canada China United States Brazil Australia India Argentina Kazakhstan Algeria

India occupies two percent of the world’s landmass

India, which is the seventh largest country in the world, occupies two percent of the global landmass. However, it is the most populous country globally.

The country is bounded by the Indian Ocean to the south, the Arabian Sea to the southwest, and the Bay of Bengal to the southeast.

After China, India is the second largest country in Asia.