List of top 10 largest countries in the world: Know where India stands

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 8:53 am IST
List of top 10 largest countries in the world
World map

India, which is the second largest country in Asia, is also one of the top 10 countries in the world based on area. The list is topped by Russia.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

With a total area of 17,098,246 square kilometers, Russia occupies 11 percent of the world’s landmass. The country spans Eastern Europe and Northern Asia and shares land boundaries with fourteen countries.

List of top 10 largest countries in the world

Out of the top 10 largest countries globally, four are from the Americas, and three are from Asia. India occupies the seventh position on the list.

MS Education Academy

Following is the list:

  1. Russia
  2. Canada
  3. China
  4. United States
  5. Brazil
  6. Australia
  7. India
  8. Argentina
  9. Kazakhstan
  10. Algeria
Also Read
List of richest countries in the world: Know where India stands

India occupies two percent of the world’s landmass

India, which is the seventh largest country in the world, occupies two percent of the global landmass. However, it is the most populous country globally.

The country is bounded by the Indian Ocean to the south, the Arabian Sea to the southwest, and the Bay of Bengal to the southeast.

After China, India is the second largest country in Asia.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th October 2023 8:53 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button