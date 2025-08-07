Livestock grazing sparks murder attempts between neighbours in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three persons were seriously injured in two separate incidents in Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts, with one of them in critical condition, and five attackers have been arrested by the police for attempt to murder.

Both the cases were a result of a fight between the neighbours, concerning their livestock.

Livestock grazing area becomes contentious issue

In the incident that happened on Wednesday, August 6, a couple were attacked with a sword by their neighbour when an argument concerning livestock escalated.

Md Hafeez and Md Wajid Qureshi, both residents of Moinabad in Rangareddy district, had built their houses next to each other in Shams Colony of Murtuzaguda.

Both of them have ben raising goats, sheep, cows and buffaloes. They would take their livestock for grazing in the open plots in their colony.

On Wednesday, Wajid tied his goats and buffaloes in one of the open plots in the colony. Hafeez and his son Afroze, who claimed that they have been tying their livestock in that area picked-up a fight with Wajid.

As the verbal confrontation escalated, Hafeez’s son Afroze went inside his house, found a sword used to cut branches, and gave it to his father. Hafeez used the weapon to attack Wajid indiscriminately, and when the latter’s wife Rafiya tried to protect her husband, she too was stabbed.

While Wajid sustained grievous injuries on his head, neck, chest and other parts of his body, Rafiya too sustained a serious head injury in the attack.

The police who reached the scene, shifted the injured to a hospital and took Hafeez and Afroze into custody. A case of attempt to murder has been booked against the attackers, as per reports.

Also Read Telangana woman ends life to prove fidelity to husband in Dubai

Hen venturing into neighbour’s house

In another similar incident which reportedly took place a few days ago at Rampur Thanda in Dharur mandal of Vikarabad district, a fight ensued between two neighbours because of a hen.

As per reports, a person named Shankar Naik killed a hen belonging to his neighbour Mohan Naik, when it incidentally went into the former’s land. When Mohan Naik questioned Shankar Naik how he could kill a hen which had just delivered chicks, the latter and his wife Gobli Bai attacked him, saying that he too will meet the fate of the hen.

Shankar Naik’s son Rajesh Naik came out with a pestle and hit Mohan Naik on his head, after which he collapsed.

The villagers admitted Mohan Naik at a private hospital in Vikarabad, where his condition has been extremely critical.

According to Dr Bharath Reddy, Mohan Naik suffered severe head injury, and the impact caused heavy internal bleeding.

“The patient was in coma and wasn’t responding. We suggested performing surgery, to which his family members accepted. Though surgery has been successful, except moving his left hand and legs slightly, the patient has not shown much improvement. The patient hasn’t opened his eyes, and is presently on a ventilator. We have informed the patient’s family members that he will have to be in ICU till he is put off ventilator for taking oxygen,” Dr Bharath said.

Rajesh Naik, his father, and mother have been arrested and were charged for attempt to murder.