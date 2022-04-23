Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui’s total earnings for 14 weeks

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is currently making headlines for being a part of Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp. He is one of the strongest contestants and has been winning audience’s heart since day one. Be it his showdown with host on the very first day, his strategies in the game or making some candid confessions, Munawar is leaving no stone unturned to grab eyeballs.

As Lock Upp is just a few days away from pulling down its curtains, let’s have a quick look at how much Munawar is going to take from the Ekta Kapoor‘s show. Lock Upp premiered on February 27 and is likely to end by May 7 or 8. Recently, evicted contestant Kaaranvir Bohra to revealed that the show is just two weeks away from finale. Considering all this, the total span of Lock Upp season 1 is around 14 weeks.

Munawar Faruqui’s Lock Upp Remuneration

Earlier, we informed you that Munawar Faruqui is one of the highest paid contestants on Lock Upp. Makers are reportedly paying him Rs 3-3.5 lakhs per week. So, if the comedian stays in the show till the finale week, for 14 weeks he will take home around Rs 45 to 49 lakhs (approx.).

Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora are highest paid contestants on Lock Upp. Fashion designer Saisha Shinde, on the other hand is the lowest paid prisoner of Kangana’s jail. She is taking home Rs 1lakh per week.

Lock Upp’s First Finalist

Meanwhile, the show has got its first finalist of the season — Shivam Sharma who defeated the other contestants to win the Ticket To Finale task recently.