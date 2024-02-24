Log9, Trinity Cleantech partner to build EV charging network in India

New Delhi: EV charging provider Log9 and EV company Trinity Cleantech on Saturday joined forces to establish a seamless interoperable charging network in the country.

Trinity will provide 2,000 public charging stations that will be deployed across the country by the end of the next financial year.

Trinity’s ‘Thunder’ platform will integrate with Log9’s ‘Instacharge’ platform as part of the collaboration, streamlining operations and enhancing user experience, they said in a statement.

“Type 6/Bharat LEV DC is emerging as a standard fast-charge protocol for last-mile low voltage vehicles and Log9 is working aggressively to make sure access to the same is available for their next gen fast charge battery customers,” said Kartik Hajela, Co-Founder and COO of Log9.

The commitment to interoperability extends to the ‘BCA LEV DC’ standard, ensuring users can charge anywhere with confidence.

The companies plan to boost the adoption of Type 6 fast chargers, the next-generation EV standard.

“This will help us to set up DC fast-charging stations which will not only give confidence to the industry but will also make life convenient for existing e3Ws (electric three-wheelers) and e2Ws owners,” said Raj Kumar Medimi, CEO, Trinity Cleantech.