Lokmat chairman Vijay Darda calls on Telangana CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of ‘Lokmat’ Media Houses, Vijay Darda met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan here on Thursday.

He presented his book ‘Ring Side’ to Rao.

Earlier, a press release from the CM’s office said that Darda made some political comment.

A latest release stated that the remarks were not made by Darda. It was erroneously mentioned that the comments were made by the media baron.

There was a mistake in the statement released in the name of Vijay Darda, chairman of Lok Mat Patrika. This statement was not given by Vijay Darda. “The statement was given by Raghavendra Kumar, a dalit leader from Uttar Pradesh. It mistakenly came in the name of Vijay Darda,” the statement from the CMO said, recalling the earlier one.

Vijay called on the chief minisater only as a friend. He presented the book written by him to Rao, but he did not make any other statement, it added.