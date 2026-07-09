Love posters create stir in Telangana village, police register case

A series of posters put up by a young man has created a stir in Tangallapalli village of Sirisilla district in Telangana.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Love posters
Love posters

Hyderabad: A series of posters put up by a young man has created a stir in Tangallapalli village of Sirisilla district in Telangana.

According to the information, the young man claimed that he had been in a relationship with a young woman for the past seven years. He alleged in the posters that her parents were now arranging her marriage to another man.

Posters make serious allegations

In the posters, the youth claimed that he had informed the groom about their relationship. However, he alleged that the groom was still willing to go ahead with the marriage for the sake of 16 tulas of gold.

Subhan Bakery

The posters were pasted at several places in the village.

Police begin investigation

Following a complaint lodged by the woman’s parents, police registered a case and started an investigation.

Cops are looking into the allegations.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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