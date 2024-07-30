Lovekesh Kataria EXITS Bigg Boss OTT 3 house before finale

Mumbai: YouTuber and Elvish Yadav’s friend Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria, one of the most popular and trending contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been eliminated from the show, leaving viewers shocked. Yes you read that right!

Many believed he would easily make it to the finale and possibly win the competition. However, his journey in the Bigg Boss house has come to an abrupt end just days before the final showdown. His elimination is expected to be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Double Elimination: Armaan Malik Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 3

The latest eviction saw four contestants nominated, but in a surprising twist, the show’s makers decided to eliminate not one, but two contestants. Alongside Lovekesh, Armaan Malik, another fan-favorite, was also shown the door.

🚨 BREAKING & CONFIRMED – DOUBLE EVICTION!



Luv Kataria and Armaan Malik has been EVICTED from #BiggBossOTT3 house in the FINALE week#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 30, 2024

With only a few contestants left in the race, the competition is fiercer than ever. The remaining contestants, Ranvir, Sana, Naezy, Sai Ketan, and Kritik, now have their eyes on the coveted trophy. Who will emerge victorious? Viewers will have to wait and see as the final episodes unfold.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.