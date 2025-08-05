Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an LPG cylinder explosion triggered a building collapse near Hyderabad on Monday night.

One person died in the incident that took place in Medchal area. Three other also received injuries.

What happened?

The explosion occurred late Monday night in an old building along Market Road near the National Highway.

The structure housed two flower shops, a mobile shop and a residential area at the back. Witnesses reported a loud blast from an LPG cylinder inside the home.

It resulted in the building to crumble instantly.

#Hyderabad :



Horrific #CCTVFootage ⚠️ :

One person died and a woman sustained serious injuries, after a house collapsed, following a suspected LPG cylinder blast and massive #explosion in the house in #Medchal, on Monday night.#LPGcylinderBlast #CylinderBlast… pic.twitter.com/PLkmKxP8DO — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 4, 2025

Building collapse after LPG cylinder explosion near Hyderabad

The impact killed a pedestrian walking nearby and three others suffered severe injuries.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy monsoon rains in various districts of Telangana, issues yellow alert till August 8

A woman inside the house sustained serious burns and two shop employees were hurt by flying debris.

Trapped beneath the collapsed structure, Thirupathamma suffered severe burns in the incident. Nearby stationery shop employee Rafiq, 23, sustained a broken arm from flying wreckage while 25-year-old Dinesh, who worked at the mobile shop, also received injuries from the blast.

Also Read Hyderabad’s first ropeway to connect heritage sites Golconda Fort and Qutub Shahi tombs

The LPG cylinder explosion also completely destroyed the shops located below the building near Hyderabad