Hyderabad: Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on Tuesday reduced the price of the commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 99.75, however, Hyderabad continues to pay the highest price among all metros in India. Even in the case of the domestic cylinder, the residents of the city pay the highest price among the metros.

After the reduction in price, the commercial LPG cylinder costs Rs 1680 in Delhi. Its cost in other metro cities is as follows:

Kolkata: Rs 1802.5

Mumbai: Rs 1640.5

Chennai: Rs 1852.5

Hyderabad: Rs 1918

Domestic LPG price

Though OMC reduced the price of the commercial LPG cylinder, the price of the domestic cooking gas cylinder has been kept unchanged.

Currently, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder in Hyderabad is Rs 1155, which is the highest among the metros. The cylinder price in other metros is as follows:

New Delhi: Rs 1103

Kolkata: Rs 1129

Mumbai: Rs 1102.5

Chennai: Rs 1118.5

Why is the LPG cylinder price in Hyderabad highest among metros?

The gas prices declared by the OMC are the same for the entire India. However, the LPG cylinder prices vary based on the states and cities.

Due to local taxes, Hyderabad residents have to pay the highest LPG cylinder price among all metros in India.

In Telangana, the highest rate of gas is in the Nirmal and Adilabad districts. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder in these districts is Rs 1180, whereas the least, i.e., Rs 1142, is in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts.