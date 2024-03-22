LS polls: BRS announces candidates for Nagarkurnool & Medak

Hyderabad: BRS party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday, March 22, announced two more MP candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Former state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who recently joined the party after the drama about the election alliance between the BRS and the BJP has been nominated from the Nagarkurnool seat.

MLC and former IAS officer, P Venkata Ram Reddy is fielded from the Medak constituency.

The party already announced B Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar for Peddapalli, Nama Nageswara Rao for Khammam, Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad, Ragidi Laxma Reddy for Malkajigiri and Athram Sakku for Adilabad as its candidates.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13 (fourth phase) as per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.