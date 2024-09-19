L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail’s X account hacked

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 19th September 2024 8:52 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The official X account (formerly Twitter) of L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) was hacked early Thursday morning, causing concern.

The hackers posted a tweet claiming “THIS IS HACKED ACCOUNT!!!!” and attempted to engage users in a cryptocurrency scam.

The tweet included a token address and urged followers to “BUY NOW!” to artificially inflate the value for profit. It also shared a crypto wallet address, aiming to lure unsuspecting users into fraudulent transactions.

“THIS IS HACKED ACCOUNT!!!! INTRODUCING $HACKED ON SOLANA on each account we hack we publish the token address so we pump it and make profits together CA:9ydCjcbvD4ugNjBufjn1jeU9U1pPNiUMRbwFTj7UzgTi. BUY NOW!” the post read.

L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail released an official statement regarding the hacking incident. They advised: “Please avoid clicking any links or engaging with posts until further notice. We’re working on it and will update you soon. Stay safe!”

Tags
