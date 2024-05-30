Lucid to set up high-speed charging points in Saudi Arabia

In a significant step, United States (US) based electric car maker Lucid Group and and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company (EVIQ) has announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up high-speed public charging points in Saudi Arabia.

The move will facilitate easier access to charging solutions and support the wider adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the Kingdom.

The partnership outlines plans to enhance Lucid customers in Saudi Arabia’s ownership experience by utilizing EVIQ’s extensive network of fast-charging stations.

“By combining Lucid’s expertise in electric vehicle design, manufacturing, and sustainable mobility with EVIQ’s extensive experience in developing and operating public charging networks, including fast-charging stations, the collaboration will serve to drive innovation and accelerate EV ownership in Saudi Arabia,” Faisal Sultan, vice president and managing director Middle East at Lucid, said.

He added, “The collaboration between Lucid and EVIQ represents a significant step forward in addressing one of the key challenges hindering the mass adoption of electric vehicles — access to convenient and reliable charging infrastructure.”

تفخر EVIQ بالإعلان عن توقيع مذكرة تفاهم استراتيجية جديدة مع مجموعة Lucid، والتي تتضمن التعاون وتبادل الخبرات لتطوير وتحسين البنية التحتية لشحن المركبات الكهربائية في المملكة، والمساهمة في زيادة تبني هذه المركبات على المستوى المحلي، وتعزيز مكانة المملكة لجعلها وجهة للابتكار… pic.twitter.com/wdSslcF6wy — EVIQ (@Eviqsa) May 30, 2024

In September 2023, Lucid electric car manufacturing company, which is majority-owned by the Saudi government Public Investment Fund (PIF), opened its first factory in the Kingdom.

The factory is located in the Industrial Valley in King Abdullah Economic City, west of the Kingdom overlooking the Red Sea. It will be the company’s first factory outside the United States of America.

The Saudi factory’s annual production capacity is set to reach 155,000 cars by 2028, doubling from the current 5,000 cars annually.