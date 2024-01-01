Lucknow: 2 passengers from Dubai held for smuggling gold in rectum, coffee machine

The Lucknow airport’s customs department has reportedly arrested over 100 passengers and seized around 255 kg of gold worth from smugglers since 2018.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 1st January 2024 4:15 pm IST
Lucknow: 2 passengers from Dubai held for smuggling gold in rectum, coffee machine
Gold recovered from coffee machine (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: In two separate incidents, the customs department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport have arrested two passengers attempting to smuggle 3.497 kg of gold, marking the biggest haul of the year 2023, according to officials at the Lucknow airport.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the first incident, customs officials at the Lucknow airport discovered gold hidden inside a coffee machine, while in the second incident, gold in paste form was recovered from inside the rectum of another passenger. The total weight of the recovered gold was 3.497 kg, valued at around Rs 2 crore.

Also Read
Emirates Draw announces temporary pause

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday, showing an official using a hammer to break the machine and a cutting tool to recover two cylindrical gold bars.

MS Education Academy

An official at the Lucknow airport clarified, “There were actually two incidents of gold smuggling on Saturday. One passenger was caught smuggling gold by hiding it in his rectum, while the second passenger was caught attempting to smuggle gold by hiding it in the coffee machine. Both passengers arrived on the Air India Express flight from Dubai.”

The Lucknow airport’s customs department has reportedly arrested over 100 passengers and seized around 255 kg of gold worth from smugglers since 2018.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 1st January 2024 4:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button