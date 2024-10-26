Lynching of migrant worker in Haryana: Lab test confirms no cow meat involved

Police have revealed that no cow meat was involved in the tragic incident that occurred on August 27 in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district where a Muslim migrant worker from West Bengal identified as Sabir Malik was beaten to death.

According to a report from Jagran, there are many procedural details related to the meat sample connected with the murder of Sabir Malik. The meat sample, collected by the police, was initially forwarded to a lab in Faridabad. But later on, it was passed to Sunaria Lab where they returned the case to Faridabad for further inquiry. This thorough examination therefore finalized that the meat was not beef but from another animal.

While speaking to the media, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan also clarified that the food sample collected after the murder of Malik was sent for lab test which has now revealed that it was not beef.

This finding will be included in the upcoming charge sheet to be submitted to the court, reinforcing the absence of any evidence supporting allegations made by cow vigilantes that Malik had consumed prohibited meat.

Accusations and Murder

Sabir Malik and his family originally hail from West Bengal and had migrated to Haryana in the hope of sourcing employment to feed his wife Shakina Sardar Malik and their young daughter. As migrant workers and waste-pickers, they sought shelter in Badhra Tehsil in the Haryana state. The family was already living under the terror of the Hindutva mob, who often accused them of being “Bangladeshi”.

On the morning of August 27, the Hindutva group associated with cow vigilantes approached Sabir Malik and took him to the local bus stand under the pretext of disposing off some scrap. The group also called another Muslim migrant worker, Asiruddin, a native of Assam to the bus stand where they allegedly assaulted both of them. When passersby intervened, the attackers took victims to an undisclosed location on their motorcycles.

Subsequently, Sabir was discovered dead near a canal in Bhandwa village, while injured Asiruddin was dumped at another site. Asiruddin however survived after receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP), Pooja Vashisth stated that the the cow vigilante group attacked the victims because they suspected them of consuming beef.

Later, after outrage when a video of the incident surfaced on social media showing the Hindutva members together mercilessly beating Malik with big logs, police took cognizance of the matter, leading to the arrest of the accused identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit and Sahil.