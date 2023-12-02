‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ top Spotify India Wrapped

Mumbai: Rapper King, who has cultivated a strong fan-following owing to his songs like ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’ and ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ has grabbed the top spot on the recently released Spotify Wrapped in India.

Arpan Chandel, professionally known as King, exploded on the scene in the past few years with his music topping the hearts and the charts. Earlier this year, he collaborated with international pop star Nick Jonas for a reboot of his superhit song ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’ after the song was top-rated on Billboard India as well.

‘Maan Meri Jaan’ is followed by ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Kaifi Khalil at the second position and the viral hit song ‘Kesariya’ from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ at number 3.

The other songs in the list of Spotify Wrapped India are:

‘Malang Sajna’, ‘Cheques’, ‘Heeriye’ by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal, ‘Chaleya’ (from ‘Jawan’), ‘Phir Aur Kya Chahiye’ (from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’), ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ (from ‘Tamasha’) and ‘Daku’.

Meanwhile, superstar playback singer Arijit Singh is the most listened-to artiste on Spotify in India. Arijit has been ruling the hearts of the audience since his breakout success in ‘Aashiqui 2’, which released a decade ago. Arijit was followed by his mentor and guru, music composer Pritam on second spot. Arijit worked as Pritam’s assistant and sang scratches for him before he was encouraged by the composer to fly on his own.