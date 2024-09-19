Madarsas breeding grounds for terrorism: Union MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has made wild accusations against certain madrasas for “fostering terrorism and posing a grave threat to the nation’s security.”

Speaking at the inauguration of a new hostel block for girls at Sri Vidyaranya Avasa Vidyalayam, Jammikunta, Karimnagar district, on Wednesday, September 19, the former Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief made these remarks without mentioning any factual data or reports on the matter.

“Madarsas that provide training in making AK-47 rifles even with the help of broomsticks are breeding grounds for terrorism and pose a danger to the country’s security,” he claimed.

He further questioned the state government’s decision to provide funds to such institutions that are “actively promoting extremism.”

It is important to note that the Karimnagar MP is infamous for making Islamophobic remarks throughout his political career.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar also criticized the lack of funding for Shishumandir schools, saying that they “promote Indian Sanatana culture and traditions” through education.

Targetting the Telangana government, he said that despite thousands of teacher positions and over 20,000 sanitation worker posts remaining vacant in the state’s schools, the government has failed to fill these roles.

He expressed disappointment over the absence of a minister in charge of education, stating that it is regrettable.