Madinah city sees surge in fall break visitors as tourism rises

Madinah: Madinah city has witnessed a significant rise in visitor numbers during the fall break, supported by favourable weather and the city’s standing as a leading destination for religious and heritage tourism.

The central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque, along with nearby commercial zones, saw the highest footfall as pilgrims and tourists arrived in large numbers.

The image captures the bustling mosque courtyard with devotees at sunset.

Historical and spiritual landmarks, including Quba Mosque, Sayyid Al-Shuhada Square and Mount Uhud, continued to draw steady crowds throughout the week. Families also frequented public parks, walking paths and recreational areas across the city, encouraged by the pleasant climate and expanded leisure options.

Visitors at Mount Uhud in Madinah city during the fall break. Photo: SPA

The surge in travel coincides with strong performance in Madinah’s hospitality sector at the end of October. Luxury hotels reported a 4 percent rise in occupancy during the final week of the month, while overall occupancy increased by 2.5 percent compared with the previous week, underscoring sustained demand from visitors.

Madinah’s momentum has also been reinforced by major achievements announced earlier this year.

In August, the city was accredited as a Healthy City by the World Health Organization, becoming the second-largest city in the Middle East with a population of more than one million to receive the distinction.

On World Cities Day 2025, UNESCO added Madinah to its Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy, recognising its rich culinary heritage and growing potential for innovation.

These developments align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy to strengthen domestic tourism and enhance the overall visitor experience, reinforcing Madinah’s standing as both a spiritual hub and an emerging cultural and leisure destination.