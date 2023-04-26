Maha: Autorickshaw driver held, minor boy detained in Navi Mumbai murder case

The investigation revealed that the deceased had stabbed and injured the autorickshaw driver and harassed the sister of the minor a year ago, due to which they bore a grudge against him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th April 2023 10:11 pm IST
Mumbai: Four Nepalese women arrested for producing forged NOCs for flying to Oman
Representative Image

Thane: The Government Railway Police has arrested a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver from Airoli in Navi Mumbai and detained a minor boy for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man whose body was found on tracks between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations recently, an official said on Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had stabbed and injured the autorickshaw driver and harassed the sister of the minor a year ago, due to which they bore a grudge against him.

Also Read
Telangana: Two killed in car-autorickshaw collision in Khammam

The duo allegedly pushed the 23-year-old man into a pit in Vashi and stoned him to death, the official said.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 26th April 2023 10:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button