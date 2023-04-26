Maha: Autorickshaw driver held, minor boy detained in Navi Mumbai murder case

Thane: The Government Railway Police has arrested a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver from Airoli in Navi Mumbai and detained a minor boy for allegedly killing a 23-year-old man whose body was found on tracks between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations recently, an official said on Wednesday.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had stabbed and injured the autorickshaw driver and harassed the sister of the minor a year ago, due to which they bore a grudge against him.

The duo allegedly pushed the 23-year-old man into a pit in Vashi and stoned him to death, the official said.