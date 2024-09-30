Maha CM stresses on faith, Hindu unity; says will not leave Hindutva till last breath

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday emphasised the importance of faith and Hindu unity and hailed the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Addressing the ‘Sanatan Rashtra Sammelan’ here, he invoked the teachings of revered saint Dnyaneshwar and said it is Diwali and Dussehra when spiritual leaders and seers arrive.

Amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ from the crowd, Shinde said he felt he had arrived in Ayodhya, adding that he would continue to carry forward the teachings of saints.

“Maharashtra is the land of saints and the brave. We have always embraced dharma, adhyatma and worked to connect humanity. Faith and Hindu unity is important,” he said.

He also recalled the lynching of two sadhus in neighbouring Palghar district in 2020 and said those in power at the time, a reference to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, remained silent.

“We will not remain silent over such incidents. We will not leave Hindutva till our last breath,” he reiterated.