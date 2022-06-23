Maharashtra: Shinde releases 42 MLAs support, trouble for Uddhav

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday released a a video of all his 42 MLAs who are with him posing major trouble for chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On June 21, the Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra woke up its biggest political turmoil when the senior-most leader and now sacked party chief whip Eknath Shinde, along with several other MLAs announced their disappointment with the party and reportedly decided to camp together in a hotel in Surat, Gujarat, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising speculations that the latter might be involved in the present crisis.

Also Read Willing to resign from post if rebels oppose me: Maha CM Uddhav

On June 22, 34 MLAs wrote to the Maharashtra Governor backing Eknath Shinde. The leaders have said Eknath Shinde would remain the legislative party leader of the Shiv Sena, a day after party chief Uddhav Thackeray sacked him.

As the political story progressed, Shinde and his loyal MLAs flew from Surat to Guwahati. Shinde maintained that he and his MLAs will not change parties.

In Guwahati, amidst the intensifying political turbulence in Maharashtra, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that it was essential for the party for its survival to get out of the “unnatural alliance” and asserted that only the constituent parties benefitted during the tenure of the coaliton government in the state.