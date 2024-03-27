Mahatma Gandhi’s bust damaged in MP, police launch probe

Bust on the premises of the government college in Khilchipur town was vandalised on Tuesday, an official said.

Representational image

Rajgarh: Police have launched a probe after a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was found to be damaged in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, an official said on Wednesday.

Some unidentified individuals damaged the bust, said Khilchipur police station in-charge Raghuveen Singh Dhakad, quoting the college principal.

The police team reached the spot and launched a probe, he said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed on the college campus is being examined to identify the miscreants, he said.

