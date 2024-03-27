Mahatma Gandhi’s bust damaged in MP, police launch probe

Rajgarh: Police have launched a probe after a bust of Mahatma Gandhi was found to be damaged in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, an official said on Wednesday.

The bust on the premises of the government college in Khilchipur town was vandalised on Tuesday, an official said.

Some unidentified individuals damaged the bust, said Khilchipur police station in-charge Raghuveen Singh Dhakad, quoting the college principal.

The police team reached the spot and launched a probe, he said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed on the college campus is being examined to identify the miscreants, he said.