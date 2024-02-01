Mahesh Babu flaunts pricey Brunello Cucinelli jacket worth Rs…

Following the release of his film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, Mahesh Babu went to Germany to prepare for his forthcoming flick with SS Rajamouli

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar has perfection in dressing with his own style. He is, and always has been a center of attention because of his showy and glamorous attires.

Following the release of his film ‘Guntur Kaaram’, Mahesh Babu went to Germany to prepare for his forthcoming flick with SS Rajamouli. During his time in Germany, he posted photos of himself while training and preparing for his new movie with Dr. Harry Konig.

In one of the photos he shared, Mahesh Babu was spotted wearing a Brunello Cucinelli brand coat. The coat is priced at Rs 3.18L.

Brunello Cucinelli is an Italian premium fashion brand that has a reputation for creating great quality clothing and accessories. Mahesh Babu is known to have a liking for premium materials with eye-catching designs.

Mahesh Babu has never failed to attract the attention of his fans and followers by his unique way of dressing. He has been caught on camera donning different outfits ranging from casual to formal attire. His shirts have always been a bestseller among his fans and he is known to keep innovating styles and designs.

