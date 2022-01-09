Mahesh Babu refuses to work with Hrithik, Deepika, here’s why

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Madhu Mantena is all set to team with Nitesh Tiwari to bring the epic mythology Ramayana on the big screen. It was reported that the team is planning to begin the shoot during mid 2022. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have been roped in to play the roles of Sita and Raavan respectively.

Reports also said that makers have approached the ‘Prince of Tollywood‘ Mahesh Babu to play Lord Ram in Ramayana. It was also speculated that the actor had given a nod for the project, leaving fans and movie buffs excited. However, nothing as such is happening as things took a different turn.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed that Mahesh Babu has rejected the offer to play Lord Ram in Ramayana. Well, the reason is SS Rajamouli here. “Mahesh was committed to do a film with SS Rajamouli, and hence, he decided to stay away from Ramayana. The things were in the advanced stage, but eventually, it’s Rajamouli who got the priority from Mahesh. And why not,” the source informed the newsportal.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaaru Vaari Pata. The action comedy film is written and directed by Parasuram. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the film stars Keerthy Suresh as female lead.