Hyderabad’s movie lovers have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming AMB Classic Cinemas at RTC X Roads. This 7-screen premium multiplex is still under construction, with interior work in progress. Here’s quick fresh update on it.

While it’s not opening anytime soon, the cinema is expected to launch around May or June 2026. Once ready, it will offer a modern, luxury movie-watching experience in the heart of the city.

Mahesh Babu’s Growing Cinema Empire

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is taking the cinema business to new heights with his AMB Cinemas. Known for his hit movies, Mahesh is also making a name for himself in the multiplex industry. His AMB theaters are rapidly growing, focusing on top-notch facilities and premium experiences for moviegoers. With every new opening, Mahesh is turning his dream into reality, bringing world-class cinema to Indian cities.

Exciting New IMAX Theater in Varanasi

But that’s not all Mahesh Babu is also working on an IMAX theater in Varanasi! This upcoming addition will give residents a chance to experience films in the most advanced format, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience. It’s part of Mahesh’s plan to spread top-quality entertainment across the country.

AMB Cinemas isn’t stopping in Hyderabad and Varanasi. A brand-new multiplex has also been launched in Bangalore, making it clear that Mahesh Babu’s cinema business is on the rise. Each new theater opens doors to a premium movie experience that fans can’t get enough of.

The multiplex scene in Hyderabad is booming, and Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas is leading the charge. With the new RTC X Roads theater and future projects like the IMAX in Varanasi and Bangalore, movie lovers across India are in for an exciting ride!