Mahira Khan dances to ‘Laila Main Laila’, video goes viral

Islamabad: Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actresses, continues to be in the spotlight, even when away from the silver screen. The “Bol” star, who made her acting debut in 2011, took social media by storm with a video that has fans buzzing.

In the viral clip, Mahira is seen confidently dancing to the song “Laila Main Laila” from her Bollywood debut film, Raees (2017), where she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Clad in blue pants and a white silk top, the Maula Jatt actress showcased her bold dance moves, perfectly matching the rhythm of the music.

Accompanying the post, Mahira playfully captioned, “We work real hard P.S we really do though.. but you gotta try to have fun every chance you get, no? Also, we were walking to a totally different song.

On the professional front, Mahira Khan is set to make her highly anticipated return in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Her fans eagerly await her new venture, eager to see what she has in store.