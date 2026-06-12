Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has once again won hearts, this time with her love for Malayalam cinema.

In a reel shared by Asian Culture Vulture, Mahira was seen interacting with the camera crew when one of the crew members told her that he speaks Malayalam and is from South India. The Pakistani superstar instantly lit up and shared her admiration for Malayalam films.

Mahira Khan said she loves Malayalam movies and would love to star in one someday. Praising the industry, she called Malayalam films one of her favourites and said they are among the best movies in South Asia, especially when it comes to content.

Her comment has now caught attention online, especially among fans who have long praised Malayalam cinema for its strong storytelling, grounded performances and content driven films.

Mahira, who has already worked across Pakistani cinema and Bollywood, seems open to exploring South Indian cinema next. And with Malayalam filmmakers known for writing strong female characters, fans may just get an unexpected crossover if the right script comes her way and if the ban is lifted someday.

For now, it is not a film announcement, but Mahira’s admiration for Malayalam cinema is loud and clear. The actress wants in, and Malayalam cinema fans are listening.